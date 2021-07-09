Italy is the toughest test, says Gareth Southgate

LONDON.

Lto Panenka from Pirlo. The goal that gave Schilacci the Golden Boot. Marco Tardelli’s goal celebration. The Italy-England clashes are marked by memorable moments, all in favor of the azzurra.

The Italians won the four games they played for the World Cup or the Euro, one of them via penalties. England will now have home-court advantage in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

We are aware of the magnitude of the task we have, ”said coach Gareth Southgate. “It is the hardest test that could be presented to us.”

It is not a classic rivalry. In fact, they met only once in the final stages of big tournaments, in 2012, when Italy won a penalty shootout 4-2 after the match and an extension ended 0-0. The duel is remembered for Andrea Pirlo’s Panenka-style shot, which beat Joe Hart.

They met for the first time in official tournaments at Euro 1980: Marco Tardelli scored with a left foot from outside the box that entered the post, away from goalkeeper Peter Shilton, and gave Italy a 1-0 victory.

Tardelli’s celebration is well remembered: he ran madly until he dropped to the ground and took his head in his hands.

The two teams met for third place in Italy 1990. The clash gave Salvatore Schillaci the opportunity to be the top gunner of the tournament and he seized it. He scored a penalty at 86 ‘, giving Italy a 2-1 victory and scoring six goals, one more than Czech Tomas Skuhravy.

The Italians won again when in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, when a Mario Balotelli header gave them a 2-1 victory.

Since then there have been a couple of 1-1 draws in friendly matches prior to the start of Roberto Mancini’s era as Azzurro coach, in May 2018.

Hand in hand with Mancini, Italy has a historic streak, with 33 unbeaten matches. “They have been one of the best teams in recent years,” Southgate said. “We know how they play, with energy and style, it’s hard to score them.”

KASPER SCHMEICHEL WAS DISTRACTED WITH A LASER

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was harassed by a laser aimed from the stands seconds before Harry Kane took the penalty that led to England 2-1 over Denmark in extra time of the semi-final.

A green light is visible under the Danish goalkeeper’s right eye.

Schmeichel was unfazed and was able to deflect Kane’s first shot; unfortunately, the ball was dead in front of the British striker who countered and scored the goal of the comeback.

The Dutch referee Danny Makkelie went to one of those responsible for the field to warn him of the presence of said laser. UEFA has already opened an investigation in this regard.

-From the Editorial Office

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.