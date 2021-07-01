“Italy is the team that has played the best in the Eurocup”

06/30/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

The Belgian striker and all-time top scorer of the Naples Dries Mertens, praised this Tuesday the game of Italy, rival of the ‘Red Devils’ tomorrow in the quarterfinals of the European Championship. “Not everyone expected them to play like this and it is the team that has played the best games. It was nice to see them play & rdquor ;, the attacker, 34, said at a press conference about Italy’s duels against Turkey (0-3), Swiss (3-0), Welsh (1-0) and Austria (2-1).

Mertens, that in the quarterfinal match against Portugal Monday came out in the 48th minute to replace the injured Kevin de Bruyne, he assured that he is not worried that in that game Belgium only knock once at the door, when Thorgan Hazard put the 1-0 victory on the scoreboard in the 42nd minute.

“As long as you win it is not a problem. And if they don’t put you in, you don’t lose & rdquor;said the footballer, who commented that the match against Italy has a special flavor for him, who since 2013 has played in the transalpine country with the Naples. “I know almost all the players on the team, for me it is very special & rdquor ;, acknowledged the attacker from Belgium.

Another who took the floor this Tuesday was the midfielder Youri Tielemans, undisputed starter in the center of the field for Roberto Martinez. The footballer of Leicester City He predicted that the match against Italy will be tough and physical, in which the wide area of ​​the field will weigh and that it will be decided in “moments & rdquor ;. “They have a lot of quality. It’s going to be a nice battle in midfield & rdquor ;, the 24-year-old appreciated.

Tielemans gave no clues as to whether Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard will be able to play, who were touched in the round of 16 match against Portugal, and assured that it is possible that their “role & rdquor; and that of Axel witsel, both with a recovery profile, adapt if the creators of the game are not recovered.

The footballer assured the Belgium team is “more realistic & rdquor; in his game than in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. “In a tournament you need to learn to suffer as a team & rdquor ;, said Tielemans, who added that the ‘Red Devils’ have also learned to” be decisive at the right time, when we have a chance, put it in & rdquor ;.