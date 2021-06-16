Italy is steadily moving to the last 16 at the European Championship | Excelsior

ROME

Selection of Italy became the first team to qualify mathematically for the round of 16 on Wednesday of Euro 2020, after their 3-0 victory against Switzerland in Rome on the second round of Group A.

The steering wheel of the Sassuolo Manuel Locatelli, Marco Verratti’s luxury replacement, scored two goals (26 and 52) and striker Ciro Immobile completed the victory (89) that leaves ‘Azzurra’ with six points, and ‘Nati’ with only one.

At the head of their key with two victories in as many games after the 3-0 endorsed by Turkey, La Nazionale will play pass as the first of the group on Sunday against Wales, which defeated Turkey 2-0 on Wednesday.

Generous in the effort and with the rival goal constantly in the spotlight, Roberto Mancini’s team did not let Switzerland breathe too timid, and quickly put in with a comfortable advantage thanks to the two goals of Locatelli.

And despite the premature departure from the pitch due to the injury of captain Giorgio Chiellini (24e), the Italian rear was again impenetrable, allowing Italy a tenth consecutive game without conceding (by 31 goals scored).

Against Wales, Roberto Mancini will be able to equal the record of invincibility of an Italian coach, set by Vittorio Pozzo in another era (30 games without defeat between 1935 and 1939). But no one doubts that the gaze is set much further.

