The Italian government approved that On Monday, May 18, retail businesses, beaches, bars, and hairdressers are reopened throughout the territory and, since June 3, movements between the 19 regions of the country and the arrival, without mandatory quarantine, of tourists from the countries of the European Union (EU), after the first phase of insulation flexibility “showed the expected results”.

With the contagion curve in decline days ago, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte drew up a schedule for the last steps of the relaxation of the isolation in force since March 10, with homogeneous security measures for all regions, after reaching an agreement with his 19 heads of government late on Friday.

Conte decreed that businesses and gastronomic venues from all over Italy will be able to resume their activity on Monday, with a minimum distance of one meter between customers, and not the two meters provided for in the recommendations of the Scientific Technical Committee and which had been criticized by the management chambers of the sector.

Anyway, the premier warned that “if the contagion curve grows again, we are ready to close again.”

In this framework, the Civil Protection reported that 153 people died in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily number since March 9.

In addition, according to official data, there were 875 new infections compared to 2,605 people cured since Friday.

For the gastronomic sector, the requirements also include the prohibition of entry to those who have more than 37.5 degrees of temperature, the elimination of buffet services and the obligation to wear a mask at all times when the client is not sitting at the table, such as going to the bathroom.

On the beaches of the entire country, in addition to requesting the presence of disinfectants, the government has mandated a minimum distance of one meter between people and a surface area of ​​10 square meters for each umbrella.

For all items, including museums or aesthetic centers, the need for a distance of one meter and to favor reservation mechanisms is also stressed.

Only in the case of gyms the decree requires a minimum distance of two meters when people perform physical activity.

In addition, the government endorsed that on June 3 the restrictions for movements within the country be lifted, in a nod to the battered tourism industry, which contributes about 13% of the national GDP.

At the beginning of next month Italy will also allow the arrival of tourists from EU countries without the need for a mandatory quarantine that countries like Spain or France do impose.

Beyond the new provisions, the government stated that it will maintain a permanent evaluation of the contagion curve for each region and that, in the event of an increase in cases or the appearance of new outbreaks, it could enact more restrictive measures.

Facing Monday’s reopens, only the regions of Tuscany and Piedmont will wait until the next day 25, according to their governments announced.

The agreement on the date of the reopening came after a week of intense negotiations between the government and the governors, the majority, especially in the North, of the right-wing Liga (ex Liga Norte).

In the last hours, it was the mayors from all over the country who joined the claims to the Premier Conte. In that direction, the mayor of Turin, Chiara Appendino, from the ruling Five Star Movement, affirmed that “cities run the risk of becoming social bombs” if the central government does not give more resources to localities across the country to deal with the economic crisis generated by more than two months of isolation.

Since the opposition to Conte, Matteo Salvini of the League and Giorgia Meloni of the Brothers of Italy, the two of center-right, have already announced a mobilization to Rome for June 2, the feast of the Republic in Italy, to show their discontent with the measures of the government and in demand of more measures for “the Italians in difficulty”.

So far, 31,763 people have died from coronavius ​​in Italy, with almost 50% of the victims concentrated in the northern Lombardy region.

