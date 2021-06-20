Italy, host of the G20, will ask for toughening rules on casual work

ROME, Jun 20 (.) – Italy will call for stricter rules for short-term and temporary workers when it welcomes labor ministers from the world’s largest economies to the Group of 20 next week.

Italian Labor Minister Andrea Orlando said countries should hold big companies like Amazon accountable for the working conditions of their suppliers, as part of reforms to ensure outsourced workers are treated well.

“Large companies must also take responsibility for small ones. They cannot continue to say that what happens outside their ships does not concern them,” Orlando said in statements collected by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the demand for casual workers, such as food delivery people, while cleaning and maintenance workers have faced health and safety risks.

The G20 summit in Sicily comes at a time when the European Union is ready to propose an EU-wide regulatory framework by the end of the year, and courts and regulators have sought to address perceived shortcomings in the informal economy. .

It will also take place amid public anger in Italy over the death of a trade unionist killed by a truck driver on Friday during a demonstration against job losses at US logistics company FedEx.

Unions blame outsourcing and the use of labor management algorithms on international platforms for an erosion of rights and wages.

Orlando said it is challenging to enforce union rules on overseas-based platforms, but that this should not give companies an excuse to avoid employment rules. “It is no coincidence that it is the subject of the G20,” Orlando said.

(Report by Giselda Vagnoni, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)