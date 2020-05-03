Italy’s Civil Defense said on Sunday (3) that the country had recorded 174 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 28,884.

This is the lowest number of daily deaths recorded since last March 14th.

According to the new balance sheet, the pace of new cases is also slowing. Altogether, there are 100,179 active cases – which do not consider the cured and the deaths – a reduction of 525 people in one day. Yesterday (2), in total numbers, there was a decrease of 239. In total, 81,654 people are cured of the disease, of which 1,740 recoveries were recorded between yesterday and today. The downward trend also continues in the number of patients hospitalized in intensive care. According to the Civil Defense, 38 more people left the medical sector, leaving 1,501 left.

In Lombardy, the number of daily victims is also falling. Today, there were only 42 new deaths, totaling 14,231. In the previous balance, there had been 47 deaths. The new data showed that the pandemic in Italy is slowing down as the country is preparing to start the so-called “Phase two” in the fight against the new coronavirus. Gradual reopening measures vary across Italy’s 20 regions, which has already sparked controversy. The Calabria government, for example, opposed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and eased restrictions, authorizing the reopening of bars and restaurants. Other sectors of the economy had already resumed on April 27. Schools, however, will only reopen in September.

