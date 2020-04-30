Italy recorded a record in the last 24 hours in the reduction of active cases of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), the Civil Defense reported on Thursday, 30. There are 101,551 cases of the type – which do not consider the cured and the deaths -, a decrease of 3% in comparison with Wednesday (29). In total, there are 3,106 fewer people with the disease.

Italy will start to partially reopen trade, industries and various activities from 4 May

Photo: ANSA / Ansa

The country also broke a record in absolute numbers of people cured in one day, with 4,693 leaving hospital centers or mandatory home isolation. As a result, the number of cured people reaches 75,945, an increase of 6.6% in 24 hours. The highlight came from the Emilia-Romagna region, where 2,999 were declared cured.

Of those still struggling with the disease, there are 1,694 people in intensive care units (101 less than a fourth), 18,149 recovering in hospitals and another 81,708 taking treatment at home. The number of deaths had a slight decrease, of 1%, in comparison with the previous day. There were 285 new victims, bringing the total number of deaths to 27,967. The new contamination also remains at a controlled level, with an increase of 0.9%. There are 205,463 infected, 1,872 more than this Wednesday.

“Today’s data is very comforting, it means that we are moving in the right direction. If we look at the last 15 days, we have halved the number of deaths, doubled those who are cured, halved intensive care and significantly reduced the number of deaths. hospitalized, “explained the pulmonologist and member of the Technical-Scientific Committee of the Italian government, Luca Richeldi.

Despite the good numbers, earlier, the president of the Instituto Superior de Saúde (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, said that the data presented daily are “just the tip of the iceberg” of the reality of the covid-19 cases in Italy. According to studies, the amount of contaminated can be between “10 or 20 times greater”.

This Thursday, the Civil Defense said it will no longer hold press conferences to announce the numbers, which will be made available on the entity’s website.

