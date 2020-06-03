In Italy, the number of deaths from coronavirus remains unchanged. In the last 24 hours there have been 71 deaths and 321 new cases, although in twelve regions there have been no new deaths, according to the latest Civil Protection data.

Since the pandemic began in the country on February 21, there has been a total of 33,601 deceased. On Monday there was a small rebound of 178 deaths, but on Tuesday it fell back to 71 deaths.

As for the number of infected, Italy has added 321 positives, which means a total of 233,836 infected. As of today there are 39,297 active cases, of which 5,742 are hospitalized and 355 are admitted to intensive care. In the last hours, 846 people have been discharged, so a total of 160,938 people have recovered.

In Lombardy, the most affected region of the country, more than two thirds of the new cases have been counted, in addition to 29 new deaths.

Given this, Giuseppe Conte, the Prime Minister, said that “the trend of new diagnosed cases is constantly decreasing in all regions”, so “the strategy adopted in these weeks, step by step, has been the right one “

Italy reopens its borders

The Italians from Wednesday they can move between different regions of the country. The Prime Minister explained that it is “a progressive reopening based on constant observation.”

Further, international flights have resumed in Rome, Milan and Naples. “European tourists can travel to Italy without being quarantined,” Giuseppe Conte reported. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said that “the country is coming back to life.”

Still, there are countries that continue to have their borders closed, a move that Di Maio, Italy’s foreign minister, called “wrong and discriminatory.” “Italy believes in the spirit of the EU and any individual decision can create a climate of tension internal, contrary to the integration project, “added Di Maio.