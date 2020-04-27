Italy registered on Monday (27) the lowest number of new cases of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) in 48 days.

Flags of Italy in the windows due to the Liberation Day, on April 25

Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

According to a balance sheet released by the Civil Defense, the country now accounts for 199,414 contagions, an increase of 1,739, the lowest figure since March 10, when 977 new infections had been registered.

In relative terms, growth was 0.9%, the lowest rate since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy.

The Civil Defense also confirmed in its new balance a further 333 deaths, an increase of 1.2% in relation to Sunday (26), bringing the total number of victims to 26,977. On the previous day, the country had recorded 260 deaths (+ 1%).

Italy still has 66,624 cured, a 2.6% growth. As a result, the number of active cases reached 105,813, down 0.3%. Of this total, 83,504 are in household isolation; 20,353 patients are hospitalized; and 1,956 remain in ICUs, after the 24th consecutive drop in statistics.

“The trend indicates a progressive decrease in deaths and cases of infection, but the virus remains in circulation,” said the president of the Instituto Superior da Saúde, Silvio Brusaferro, at a news conference in Rome.

In quarantine since March 10, Italy has already started a path of resumption of economic and social activities, with the reopening of bookstores, stationery stores and products for children in most of the country.

As of May 4, Italians will be able to go back to parks, buy food for the trip and hold funerals, as long as respecting distance and hygiene rules are respected. Schools should reopen only in September, at the beginning of the school year.

