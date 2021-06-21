Italy goes in Ferrari; This is the incredible streak of Mancini’s

06/21/2021

On at 2:17 PM CEST

Italy was left out of the last World Cup of 2018, a disappointment that they had not suffered for 60 years. The Azurra needed a renovation that many believed would be slow, but step by step and under Mancini’s orders, they have gone from driving a Fiat to a Ferrari, without detracting from the former.

Carrying out a spectacular group stage in this Eurocup, demonstrating solvency, offensive potential and above all, being a team with all the letters, the Italians have submitted a bid to be crowned champions at Wembley.

Many will be surprised, but its current state has been working from afar. The victory against Wales by 1-0, playing with the ‘team B’, certified their eleventh consecutive triumph, in which they have managed to score 34 times without conceding a goal, or what is the same, more than 1000 minutes without conceding. But it is not only the unbeatenness, but also the fact of only having received 10 shots between the 3 suits.

If we look further, the numbers are even better, reaching to accumulate 30 games without knowing the defeat and thus equaling a record of 1939. “It is a pleasure to catch up with a myth like Vittorio Pozzo, but there are more important trophies than those 30 games,” Mancini said after the match. They want this Euro.

If they manage to go to the quarterfinals, they will also overcome the best streak of this new batch of footballers, 12.

Catenaccio? Not even close

The Italian team has always been known to be one of the most solvent defensively, but this national team is getting it based on very good football, dynamic and cooperative, far from being locked. They all go to one, they do not stop during the whole meeting, they bite and press in unison. Playing an offensive 4-3-3, they have successfully imposed themselves on all their rivals.

Before last Monday’s meeting, the coach said the following: “We won four World Cups with our usual game, but We also try to change our mentality and attack much more. “

Mancini made eight changes compared to the last game, but it is one of the keys: “The strength of this team is that we are a group and the coach manages to give importance to all those who play well. So when we hit the field we play quietly “

Selection with more players in your league

Together with England and taking into account that Florenzi returns to Roma after being on loan this season at PSG, Azzurra has 23 players from Serie A in its squad, a competition that has evolved in recent years, becoming much more offensive than before, just like the national team.

The only players who do not play in Italy are Jorginho and Emerson, Champions of the Champions with Chelsea, and Verratti, who plays for PSG.

Without great names in the ‘squadra’, they all play for the same purpose, to return Italy to the top. They have the keys and they are already warming up the engines.

Remember that you can follow the minute by minute of the Eurocup live here.