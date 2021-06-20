Italy goes for the lead and Wales for their pass to the second round

MADRID.

The Italy’s team, already classified for the round of 16 of the European Championship, look for this Sunday in the Olympic of rome clinch their first position in Group A on matchday three against Welsh, which one point would be enough to guarantee your presence as second in the next round.

The ‘Azzurra’, leader of the group with full points (6), He has not yet shown signs of weakness in the continental tournament, where he has solved his commitments against Turkey (0-3) and Switzerland (3-0) with goals., in which he managed to keep his clean sheet for the tenth consecutive time; He hasn’t been awarded a goal since October 2020, and has since scored 31.

Much of that credit lies in the reliability of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who will sign as Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper in the next few hours, and a solid defense made up of Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples) and Leonardo Spinazzola (Rome) as full-backs and the Juventinos Bonucci and Chiellini as a central pair.

However, A muscle injury will deprive the Italian captain of playing this Sunday, and his place in the axis of the rear could be occupied by Lazio player Francesco Acerbi, who already replaced him when he had to abandon the duel against the Helvetians. In addition, Roberto Mancini plans to enter the players with less minutes to refresh the team for the second round.

A point would go to the Italians to advance as first, and a single point would also suffice for Wales to be confirmed as second, which sets off the ‘biscotto’ alarms in Rome. Those of Robert Page handle four units, and only a defeat and the victory of Switzerland (1) against Turkey would condemn them to third place; if they win, instead, they would be first.

