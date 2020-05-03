The Italian Minister of Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia, contested this Sunday (3) the measure determined by the government of Calabria, on April 29, which provides for the reopening of bars and restaurants in advance. According to ANSA, the documents against the decision were forwarded to the Attorney General of the State.

The appeal of the national government, however, will not be validated if the governor of the Italian region, Jole Santelli, repeals the decree on the release of commercial activities. Otherwise, the appeal will be filed with the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) tomorrow (4).

“I hope that Governor Santelli follows the rules, those who govern life in institutions. She knows them well and knows that this act is illegitimate,” said Boccia in an interview with the SkyTg24 program.

According to the minister, “now is not the time to anticipate choices.

“Once the monitoring model has been defined, thanks to the extraordinary work of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, we will evaluate the data day by day and then see who is above or below the parameters,” he added. For Boccia, all the governors of the regions are very responsible and no one wants to risk the lives of their citizens.

“It is clear that the regions that will be below the parameters will have to wait a few more days or weeks [para reabrirem]. Whoever has above will be able to start slowly again, “he concluded. The controversy in Calabria is one of the emblematic tensions carried out by the government and the regions in recent days in relation to the measures adopted for the so-called” Phase 2 “in the fight against the new coronavirus. The order of Santelli, governor of the region, is contrary to that determined by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte about the reopening of bars and restaurants, which, according to the new decree, is only expected in June.

So far, Santelli, in turn, maintains his decision and says he will not withdraw the order.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look