The Mayor of Monza confirms that the race will be on September 6 and without an audience

F1 extends the contract it had with the Italian circuit for another year

The Mayor of Monza, Dario Allevi, has announced that Formula 1 has decided to extend the contract with the Autódromo de Monza until 2025. In addition, the president confirms the date of this year’s Italian GP and that the event will be held behind closed doors.

Monza improves his numbers of covid-19 infections and is pleased to celebrate that it is the second time that two consecutive days have passed without new cases of the virus. The city’s mayor, Dario Allevi, has communicated the good news to the inhabitants and has also confirmed the date of this year’s Italian Grand Prix, in the absence of the definitive dates for the start of the season being published this week. 2020.

“It has happened again. For the second time, our city registers zero infections compared to the previous day, exactly 19 days after that May 12 when our sanitary technician informed me that there had been no new positives in the last 24 hours,” The mayor announced on his social networks.

“There are 11.29 people affected by covid-19 since the start of the pandemic; while there are 43 admitted to the San Gerardo hospital, of which only four are in intensive care,” he added.

“Continuing with the good news, yesterday I received the expected call from the president of the Automobile Club d’Italia, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, who confirmed to me that the Italian Grand Prix will be held in Monza on September 6,” he said.

In addition, Allevi has announced that this year’s GP will be held behind closed doors and has given the good news that Formula 1 has extended its contract with Monza for one more year, until 2025.

“While many circuits had to resign due to the health emergency, Monza will have F1, albeit behind closed doors, and Formula 1 decided to extend the contract for one year, with our racetrack: the cars will continue to race through the Temple of Speed ​​until at least 2025,” Allevi has expressed to finish.

