The Italian Central Bank estimated today that the country’s economy could fall between 9 and 13% as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and that “it will take time to return to a normal situation”, hours after the government defines how it will reopen the borders of the regions as of June 3 based on a monitoring of the epidemiological curve that appears “encouraging” in recent days.

“In the base scenario, the fall in productive activity in 2020 would be close to 9%, with a recovery for next year of about half of what was lost,” said the governor of the monetary entity, Ignazio Visco, in a virtual talk on the consequences of the pandemic.

According to Visco, “in more negative, although not extreme, hypotheses, the Gross Domestic Product could be reduced to 13% and the recovery in 2021 would be very slow.”

“It will take time to return to a normal situation, presumably different from the one we were used to until a few months ago,” he said.

This Friday, the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, affirmed that “for the moment there are no reasons” so that on June 3 displacement between regions is not enabled, as announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in early May.

“There is no reason to change the date of June 3. We will monitor the scheduled reopening of displacement in the coming hours”; Speranza said in statements to the Italian press, after a cabinet meeting in which the country’s epidemiological curve was analyzed, key to defining the green light for movements between regions.

More than 33,000 people have died in Italy from the coronavirus, and the country began a gradual withdrawal from restrictive measures in force since March 10 on May 4 to try to contain the pandemic.

The coronavirus especially hit the northern region of Lombardy, which contributes 22% of the country’s GDP, and which still concentrates 48% of current Covid-19 positives and a similar percentage of deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In the next few hours, based on the weekly epidemiological report to be analyzed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the Government will define whether on June 3 it reopens the internal borders of all the regions or if it proposes a gradual opening.

Within this framework, three regions in the north of the country, Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna, accounted for 87% of the 516 new infections registered today.

At the same time, 14 of the 21 regions and autonomous provinces reported today five or fewer new cases in the last 24 hours, which marks the heterogeneity of the spread of the disease more than three months after the first recorded case.

In any case, according to Speranza, “the weekly monitoring data is encouraging. The sacrifices of the quarantine produced these results, but we must continue along the path traveled gradually and cautiously.”

“The Rt transmissibility index, which marks how many people a coronavirus patient can infect, fell below 1 in all regions,” Speranza said.

Civil Protection also reported that 87 people died in the last 24 hours from coronavirus, bringing the total to 33,229 since the start of the pandemic.

In this framework, the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, warned today that “reopening will be the most important challenge” and asked for caution in the face of a possible second wave of infections after the summer.

“Due to the scenarios that we imagine, in the autumn, a pathology like Sars-CoV-2 can spread even more and be confused with other respiratory symptoms”; added in an exhibition in the Chamber of Deputies, using the technical name of the new coronavirus.

Along these lines, Brusaferro stated that “the famous hypothesis of the second wave of infections is related to this, which, from the technical-scientific point of view, is an objective datum, so that with the arrival of autumn there is a probable greater diffusion coronavirus. ”

.