According to Civil Protection data, in total, in Italy there have been 74,386 cases since the start of the pandemic. Another thousand 036 patients have overcome the disease.

Italy has added others 683 deceased as well as another 3,491 cases of contagion In the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths has now exceeded 7,500, while the cases of the new coronavirus are above 74,000.

According to the data published by Civil Protection, in total in Italy there have been 74 thousand 386 cases and 7 thousand 503 deaths since the start of the pandemic. On the other hand, another thousand 036 patients have overcome Covid-19 disease, bringing the total to 9 thousand 362.

The person in charge of offering the latest data has not been, as until now, the head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli. As previously reported by the body, it presents a “slight feverish state”. According to the public chain RAI, Borrelli has carried out the coronavirus test, after the one that was done a few days ago was negative.

At a press conference it was reported that the director of Civil Protection, Agostino Mozzo, Borrelli left his office this morning “out of a sense of responsibility and caution.” He is currently at home, where he continues to work. “The entire department continues with its activity without rest.”

For his part, the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, stressed that “in line with the previous days, the feeling also today is that growth is slowing down”Of the number of cases.

Fontana said that the measures adopted are bearing fruit and has defended the need to “not lift your foot” off the accelerator. “It would be a disaster because there would be a much greater increase,” as reported by the state chain RAI.

(Europa Press)