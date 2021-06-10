Italy Eurocup: Schedule and where to watch on TV

06/10/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

This Euro 2020 starts with a group stage duel between the Turkish and Italian teams, this coming Friday, June 11 at 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT) at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, in the capital of Italy.

This will be the first of a series of very interesting encounters in the summer championship of the Euro 2020, which can be seen openly in Spain.

Italy and Turkey are two of the four teams in Group A of the Eurocup and the country of the ‘azurri’ has been chosen by UEFA to be the one to kick off the competition.

The stage of the Roman Olympic, with 16,000 spectators in the stands and the tenor Andrea Bocelli as the protagonist of the opening ceremony, it hosts the beginning of a Eurocup that for Italy it should represent a redemption and the icing on the cake to the rebirth launched by the coach Roberto Mancini.

The elimination suffered in November 2017 against Sweden in the World Cup play-offs represented a “year zero” for Italy, which since then, after the arrival of Mancini, started again until chaining a streak of 27 games without knowing the defeat that they returned to the elite of European football.

On the other side, the Turks come to Rome after being undefeated, in the qualifying phase, of the double confrontation against France. They did it with four points in two games and with a team that knows how to defend itself with a lot of order, before doing damage in the offensive zone.

The selector Senol Gunes has a template that mixes excellent technique, such as that of Hakan calhanoglu and Yusuf yazici, and experience and character, like that of Burak yilmaz, flaming gunner champion of France with Lille.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The opening match of Euro 2020 between Turkey and Italy that will be played Friday, June 11 at 9:00 p.m., it can be seen on television in Spain for free by Telecinco.

You can also follow the game on direct on the SPORT website here. The minute by minute with the chances, the goals, the cards, the changes and the result of the match.