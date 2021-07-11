Italy-England, Wembley awaits the champion

07/10/2021

On at 21:31 CEST

X. Serrano

Italy and England they fight this Sunday night in Wembley by the continental scepter. They were not the favorites, they started a step below the great applicants, but they consolidated their candidacy in an incontestable way with the advancement of the Eurocup. For both it is the opportunity to return to the top after transitions under the direction of Gareth southgate Y Roberto Mancini, respectively.

An endless wait for the ‘Three Lions’. They step on their first final since winning the 1966 World Cup, their only absolute title, also in Wembley. Half a century of disappointments followed. As a ceiling, the semis at the 1968 and 1996 Euro Cups. 25 years ago, Southgate He embodied English failure when his failure in the shootout against Germany deprived England of playing in the final of their European Championship. Today, after five years in office and after reaching the semifinal at the last World Cup, he has the opportunity to make up for himself.

In order to Italy, the memory of metal is more recent. But also that of disappointment. World champion in 2006, she hit rock bottom by not accessing the 2018 World Cup. And she arrived Mancini. The coach restored confidence to a sunken group, enhanced talent in their transition and opted for an offensive game. The result, an open streak of 33 games without losing. The best in its history.

Clash of Styles

TO Southgate He has been criticized for being conservative, but the results support him. He has plenty of talent, but prioritizes balance and England’s defensive solidity is indisputable. Pickford has conceded a goal, and a direct free kick, in six games. Everything indicates that the coach will repeat the same eleven as before Denmark.

It is doubtful the presence of Foden, who did not train with the group yesterday due to a small foot injury. Likewise, the ‘Three Lions’ have better drives on the bench, a factor that could be decisive. How he plays in his favor, for the sixth time in his seven games in the Eurocup, the heat of Wembley.

It is also expected that Mancini repeat eleven. Italy, who was liked and thrashed so much in the group stage, has shown in the knockout rounds that he knows how to survive adversity. It is also a solid team, because Donnarumma He has only conceded three goals, and it remains to be seen to what extent he will want to risk. The fear of losing will play its part. England he’s only trailed nine minutes on the scoreboard in the entire Euro, while Italy it has never been at a disadvantage.

Probable lineups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile and Insigne.

England: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane.