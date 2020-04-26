ROME (AP) – As Italy prepared to emerge from Europe’s first and most extensive coronavirus quarantine, it became increasingly clear that something went terribly wrong in Lombardy, the worst affected region of Europe’s worst hit country.

Italy was unlucky enough to be the first western country to be hit by the outbreak, and its total of 26,000 deaths is second only to that of the United States in the global count. The first local case in Italy was recorded on February 21, when the World Health Organization continued to insist that the virus was “containable” and not as contagious as the flu.

But there are also indications that demographics and gaps in the region’s healthcare system, combined with political and business interests, exposed Lombardy’s 10 million people in ways not seen anywhere else, especially to the most vulnerable in nursing homes.

Virologists and epidemiologists point out that what went wrong will be studied for years, given how the outbreak surpassed a health system considered to be among the best in Europe. In the neighboring Veneto region, the impact was considerably more controlled.

The prosecution is considering whether to file criminal charges for the hundreds of deaths in residences, many of which are not even included in the official figure of 13,269 deaths in Lombardy.

In contrast, the region’s doctors and nurses who fight the virus on the front line are praised as heroes for risking their lives to care for the sick in extraordinary conditions of stress, exhaustion, isolation and fear.

Even after Italy recorded its first local case, doctors did not understand the unusual way in which COVID-19, the disease that causes the virus, could present itself and could cause a sudden deterioration in patients’ ability to breathe .

“This was clinical information that we did not have,” said Dr. Maurizio Marvisi, a pulmonologist at the private San Camillo clinic in the affected Cremona.

As Lombardy intensive care units filled up in a matter of days since the first cases appeared in Italy, many primary care physicians attempted to care for and monitor their patients at home, even with supplemental oxygen supply. This strategy proved to be lethal, because many patients died at home or shortly after being hospitalized after taking too long to call for an ambulance.

Italy was forced to rely on home care due in part to its low ICU capacity: After years of budget cuts, Italy began the crisis with 8.6 ICU beds per 100,000 people, below the average of 15 , 9 in developed countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

So primary care physicians became the first-line filter for COVID-19 patients, an army made up mostly of self-employed general practitioners who work outside of the public hospital system.

Since the Lombardy laboratories were unable to process any more samples, only those with severe symptoms were tested and these family physicians were unaware if they themselves were infected, much less their patients.

Doctors also had no protocols on when to admit patients or refer them to specialists. And being outside the hospital network, they did not have the same access to protective equipment.

Some 20,000 Italian health workers have been infected, and 150 doctors have died.

Two days after Italy registered its first case in the province of Lodi, in Lombardy, which triggered a quarantine in 10 towns, another positive was registered more than an hour’s drive in Alzano, in the province of Bergamo.

By March 2, the Higher Institute of Health recommended isolating Alzano and neighboring Nembro as the Lodi populations. But local political authorities never followed up on that recommendation, allowing the infection to spread for a second week until all of Lombardy was quarantined on March 7.

When asked why he did not isolate Bergamo earlier, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte noted that the Lombardy regional government could have. Lombardia Governor Attilio Fontana said that if there was an error “it was both. I don’t think there was guilt in this situation. “

Lombardy has a sixth of the 60 million inhabitants in Italy and is the most densely populated region. It includes the financial capital, Milan, and the industrial heart of the country. Lombardy also has more people over 65 than any other region, as well as 20% of Italy’s nursing homes, a population bomb for COVID-19 infections.

“Clearly, with the advantage of seeing it in retrospect, we should have completely closed Lombardy, everyone at home and that nobody moved,” said Andrea Crisanti, a microbiologist and virologist who advises the Veneto regional government. However, he recognized the difficulty of doing so given the importance of Lombardy in the Italian economy, which was already heading for a recession before even the pandemic.

“Probably for political reasons, it was not done,” he told the press.

Unions and mayors in some of Lombardy’s worst-hit cities now say Italian industry’s main lobbying group, Confindustria, put enormous pressure on the authorities, resisting production shutdowns, arguing that the economic cost would be too much. high in a region responsible for 21% of the Italian Gross Domestic Product.

On February 28, a week after the outbreak reached Italy and when the 100 cases in Bergamo had already been surpassed by far, the provincial branch of Confindustria launched a social media campaign aimed at reassuring concerned investors. The group insisted that the outbreak was no worse than elsewhere and that production at the steel plants and other sectors had not been affected. The agency also launched its own campaign in the broader Lombardy region.

Even after the national government isolated Lombardy on March 7, it allowed the factories to remain open, triggering strikes by workers concerned that their health was being sacrificed.

“It was a huge mistake. They should have seen the example when the first source of infection was found, ”said Giambarrista Morali, from the metalworkers union in Dalmine, Bergamo.

The regional government focused on getting more ICU beds and its ability to test was left behind. In many ways, residences in Lombardy had to be arranged on their own.

The Milan prosecutor’s office investigating nursing home deaths pays special attention to the decision the regional government made on March 8 to allow patients recovering from COVID-19 to stay in residences to free hospital beds.

Another regional decree on March 30 ordered the directors of residences not to hospitalize their inmates over 75 years old if they had other health problems and avoid risking their health during the transfer or waiting in emergency units.

