Italy does not want surprises against Austria

06/25/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

The Italian team has emerged as one of the favorites for the title with an impeccable group stage and that now puts at risk in the round of 16, where it can no longer fail and where it receives a rookie Austria in these stages, with nothing to lose and with a David Alaba on a roll with two assists in the tournament.

The Italians duel with an open streak of eleven consecutive victories, all without conceding goals, and with the possibility of sealing their absolute record for matches without defeats, 31 (last defeat in 2018 against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League).

Italy, European champions in 1968, arrives at the event after winning their three group stage matches with authority, 3-0 against Turkey, 3-0 against Switzerland and 1-0 against Wales, all at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. , Y with Manuel Locatelli or Marco Verratti as the only doubt in an eleven with balances already almost decided.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo will replace Alessandro Florenzi on the right side while Francesco Acerbi will replace Giorgio Chiellini in the rear, next to Leonardo Bonucci, with Leonardo Spinazzola who will complete the defense.

Roberto Mancini is likely to bet on Manuel Locatelli in the center of the field, who guarantees him more physical power and would allow him avoid overloading Verratti, who returned to play last Sunday after being on leave for more than a month due to an injury to the collateral ligament of the right knee.

Selection of Austria lands at Wembley in high spirits after dominating 0-1 win over Ukraine and with nothing to lose in what will be his first match in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

After a hesitant start and more defensive games, Franco Foda surprised with an offensive cut scheme in their last group stage match, which has been listed as one of the best performances in the selection’s recent memory.

“Italy has not lost for an eternity, but there will have to come a time when they do it again,” explained the coach this week. admit having “a plan” to stand up to the Italians.

Austria, which will only have the already known low of Valentino Lazaro, could choose to maintain the philosophy of the duel against Ukraine and go out to seek victory with a 4-3-2-1, with Grillitsch in the pivot and Praise more released in the band. The first signing of Real Madrid this summer has two assists in the Euro and aspires to continue to excite his country and Madrid with another great performance on a stage like Wembley.

The only doubt will be on the offensive side, and that is, although Arnautovic starts as favorite to repeat in point, Foda could play with Kalajdzic start to give rest to the controversial and veteran footballer.

Probable lineups:

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne.

Austria: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG).

Stadium: Wembley (London).

Hour: 21:00.