Italy dedicated the victory against Spain to Leonardo Spinazzola

The Selection of Italy prevailed in the penalty shootout to the Selection of Spain in the semifinals of Eurocopa 2021, to become the first semifinalist of the tournament; in a quite special victory for the squad Azzurro and to Leonardo Spinazzola.

After the Italians got the victory with the penalty of Jorginho, the entire team gathered to celebrate in front of the cameras to dedicate the victory to “Leo” Spinazzola, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the quarterfinal match against the Belgium national team.

Also read: Liga MX: Orbelín Pineda would leave Cruz Azul to play in La Liga in Spain

The entire squad of the Italian National Team gathered to chant “ole ole ole, Spina, Spina”, in an image where you can even see forward Lorenzo Insigne with Spinazzola’s jersey number 4.

Now, after achieving this important victory, Italy will have to wait to meet the winner of the match between the England National Team and the Denmark National Team, whom they will face next Sunday, July 11.

Great gesture! Jorginho and Insigne posed with Leonardo Spinazzola’s shirt after getting a pass to the # Euro2020 final. Spinazzola missed the final leg of the competition due to a severe injury. pic.twitter.com/NuhYElND9Y – Goal in Spanish (@Goal_en_espanol) July 6, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: