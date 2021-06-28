Italy decrees ‘low risk’ of covid-19 and removes face masks outdoors

ROME.

Italy became this Monday a country with “low risk” contagion of coronavirus and lifted the obligation to use face mask to the fresh air, which marks a milestone for the first country of Europe, hard hit by the pandemic since February of 2020.

With a decree that came into effect this Monday, the Ministry of Health qualified for the first time at 20 regions of the peninsula as “white”, that is to say low risk, according to the color classification system adopted to assess the risk of contagion from covid-19.

The Scientific Technical Committee (Cts), which advises the government, considers that with all the regions in the white zone the conditions have been met to overcome the mandatory use of face masks outdoors, except in the contexts in which the conditions are created. for meetings such as markets, fairs, queues.

It is a measure applauded by some especially because a heat wave has been unleashed throughout the country, with temperatures that can reach 40 degrees Celsius in some areas of the south of the peninsula.

According to official figures, infections and deaths from coronavirus in recent weeks have fallen significantly and on Sunday there were 14 deaths, very few compared to the average of 500 in December and January.

A third of the population of Italy over 12 years old has been vaccinated, about 17 million 572 thousand 505 people, according to the data released until Sunday.

Banned for months from entering the country, tourists from the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Japan have returned after the government lifted the quarantine requirement for visitors vaccinated or those who tested negative.

After a long period that began in November 2020 with total or partial regional blockades to combat the second wave of coronavirus infections, restrictions began to be gradually lifted across Italy at the end of last month.

