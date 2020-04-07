The Italian Basketball Federation has decided to cancel the basketball league due to the health crisis caused by the choroanvirus. President Giovanni Petrucci has announced it:

“The Federation is determined to protect the health of athletes, coaches, referees, officials and all those who participate in the organization of the championship and their families. The declaration of the end of the sports season allows clubs to adopt all necessary measures to avoid incurring additional costs in the absence of competition. “

Thus, Sergio Rodríguez will not play this season at Olimpia Milano again.

Petrucci dichiara concluso il Campionato di @LegaBasketA ➡️ https://t.co/3MATBhqxiJ pic.twitter.com/O3wFrUfJ0i – Allianz Pallacanestro Trieste (@AllianzPallTS) April 7, 2020

