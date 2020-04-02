ROME, Apr 2 (.) – The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in Italy rose by 760 to 13,915, the Civil Protection Agency said Thursday, a number somewhat higher than the 727 deaths announced the day before.

The number of new cases remained constant, growing by 4,668 from 4,782 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected since the start of the outbreak in the country to 115,242 people.

Thursday was the fourth day in a row that the number of new cases remained within a range of 4,050-4,782, which seems to confirm the government’s hopes that the epidemic has reached a plateau, before an expected decline in the future. near.

The peak of new daily cases in the country was 6,557 on March 21.

Italy has recorded more deaths than any other country in the world and represents around 28% of all deaths from the virus.

In Lombardy, the epicenter of the outbreak, the daily numbers of deaths and cases decreased compared to the previous day, standing at 367 and 1,292, respectively.

(Report by Crispian Balmer. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)