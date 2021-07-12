Italy conquers the second European Championship in its history

LONDON.

The Italy’s team was proclaimed European champion for the second time in its history, after beating England on penalties (1-1, 3-2) at the end of the Euro 2020 played this Sunday at Wembley Stadium, before 67,173 spectators.

The ‘Nazionale’, whose last title was from the 2006 World Cup, was reunited with European glory 53 years after the Eurocup won in 1968. The ‘Three Lions’ took the lead in minute 2 through Luke Shaw, but Leonardo Bonucci (67) took the game into extra time.

Already from the eleven steps the two saves of Gianluigi Donnarumma, before Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, Besides of shot to the post by Marcus Rashford, gave the victory to the ‘Azzurra’ of Roberto Mancini, which happens in the list of winners to Portugal.

Gareth Southgate’s wards, despite having played six of their seven tournament matches on Wembley turf, they were on the verge of closing a title drought dating back to his only World Cup title, at home in 1966.

In a persistent rain it didn’t take long for the final to face England, when the locals mounted a counter started by Shaw himself, structured by Captain Harry Kane, and culminated by the Manchester United side himself to the center of his counterpart on the right of Atlético de Madrid Kieran Trippier.

The Italy that started the tournament with three wins, seven goals for and zero against, it was diluted with the passage of the elimination rounds, and the weight of Wembley seemed to weigh down at times an ‘Azzurra’ who wanted to win the second European Championship in its history after 1968.

But Italy was reunited with their showy game in the second act and as a result of their offensive will the tie came, after a muddled play in the area at the exit of a corner in which Bonucci managed to hole From within the small area.

It was England’s second goal in the tournament. The scoreboard would not move again until the penalties, where Donnarumma gave the victory to his and brought tears to the English fans.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.