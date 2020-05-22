The Italian Higher Institute of Health confirmed that the epidemiological curve of COVID-19 continues to decline, but warned of a possible increase in cases in the coming weeks.

The president of the Italian Higher Institute of Health (ISS), Silvio Brusadferro, confirmed that the epidemiological curve of the coronavirus COVID-19 It continues to drop after the start of the de-escalation on May 4, but warned that an increase in cases is possible in the coming weeks.

“We cannot rule out a increase in cases in the coming weeks“But we can walk with confidence knowing that there may be times of increase, but also that we have a system capable of intercepting them,” Brusaferro explained in his weekly press conference.

Brusaferro spoke of an Italy divided into three regarding the contagion rate, much higher in the north of the country, but still stressed that “in all regions cases are decreasing; even in Lombardy (the most affected region) there is a daily decrease in cases ”.

He explained that the further one advances towards a limited number of infections, “More sensitive will be the system to identify cases immediately” because – he highlighted – also “the proportion of asymptomatic is growing”.

After Italy began its de-escalation on May 4 with the factory opening and on May 18 with that of almost all the shops, Brusaferro warned that “the virus continues to circulate, so you do not have to let your guard down.”

Regarding the situation of momentary peaks that were detected in the regions of Umbria and Molise, the ISS president confirmed that they had been controlled.

On the other hand, he pointed out that at this time there is no overload in the Hospital services and in intensive care in none of the regions.

According to the last bulletin, the total cases of contagion since the beginning of the emergency on February 21 are 228 thousand 6, with 642 in the last 24 hours. Which means they are less than 1 in a thousand tests performed.

Deaths in Italy with coronaviruses amount to 32 thousand 486, 156 in the last 24 hours.

The best news came from Veneto, where the virologist Andrea Crisanti, who has been in charge of the emergency in this northern region, announced that zero contagion has been reached.

The epidemiological curve it had been in sharp decline for days, with a daily number of new infections repeatedly falling below ten units.

With information from EFE