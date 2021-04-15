Italy confirms 11 thrombi in vaccinated with AstraZeneca, 4 of them fatal, among its nine million immunized

Among the 9 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine that were inoculated in Italy in the first quarter of the year have been detected four fatal cases from thrombosis, all of them after receiving the AstraZeneca formula, the Italian Drug Agency (AIFA) reported today.

The entity confirmed the detection of eleven cases “very rare” thrombi among people who had been injected with the compound now called Vaxzevria, of which seven were cerebral venous thromboses and four were fatal.

AIFA it establishes it in its third pharmacological control report on the vaccination campaign, which comprises the first quarter of the year, between December 27, 2020 and March 26, 2020, when 9,068,349 doses had been delivered.

Specifically, they were notified 46,237 notices for non-serious annoyances In the three vaccines used, Pfizer / BionTech, Vaxzevria and Moderna, the most frequent symptoms were pain at the point of the puncture, a few tenths of fever, asthenia and muscle fatigue or discomfort.

On the other hand, “serious” cases are 7.1% of the total (36 per 100,000 doses) and are usually fever, headache, joint pain, nausea, in line with the information presented by the pharmaceutical companies.

Most of these cases are due to the Pfizer / BionTech vaccine (81%), to date the most used in the campaign, followed by Vaxzevria (17%) and Moderna (2%). Most of the ailments, in 87% of the cases, arose on the day of vaccination or the next.