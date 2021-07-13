Italy celebrates the European Championship title with a grand parade

ROME.

Italy celebrated the triumphant return of its ‘Nazionale’ on Monday, European soccer champion on Sunday against England in London, in a Eurocup victorious that acts as a balm for the country after a painful period.

The Players of the ‘Nazionale’ took a mass bath from a bus in which they made a triumphal tour of the capital Rome amid the cheers of thousands of Italians who invaded the streets.

“It’s coming to Rome” (He comes to Rome), the defender shouted euphoric at the end of the final Leonardo Bonucci, scorer of the Italian tying goal and also scorer of the third penalty in the shoot-out in a suffocating final at Wembley Stadium (1-1 in regulation, 3-2 on penalties).

Your partner Giorgio Chiellini, captain of the ‘Azzurri’, was in charge of lifting the trophy to the London sky before presenting him to his fans this Monday morning as he exited the plane in Rome, sporting a crown on his head.

The ‘Azzurri’ They then went to a hotel to rest for a few hours, before being received by the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, 79, who attended London to support them.

Chiellini took the opportunity to dedicate the victory to Davide Astori, former Italian Fiorentina international, died in 2018 at the age of 31 from a heart abnormality.

The selection was received before the presidency of the republic by several hundred enthusiastic people and kept at a distance by a police cordon. When they raised the trophy, the crowd cheered for their heroes who posed for photos.

Before reaching the presidency, his bus, escorted by the police, was followed in the streets of the capital by a long entourage of motorcycles and vehicles, with pedestrians clapping as they pass.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.