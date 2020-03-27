The number of people killed in that country exceeds that of China, and the Government is studying whether the isolation measures imposed are sufficient to stop the pandemic.

EFE –

Italy one month after the detection of the first outbreak of coronavirus in the north of the country, which has already left more than 4,000 dead, a figure that exceeds that of China, and the Government studies if the isolation measures imposed are sufficient to stop the pandemic.

The Italian Executive has already closed all public parks, has prohibited travel to second homes, has closed schools and universities, places of leisure and non-essential businesses, and has limited people’s movements due to labor, health or necessity issues .

But these measures are not managing, at the moment, to stop the spread of the virus and Italy It already has more than 47,021 total infections since the outbreak was detected at the end of February, including the deceased, the current sick and the cured.

For this reason, the northern regions of the country, the most affected, ask the Executive to further tighten these measures, to interrupt all non-essential productive activity and public transport that is still operating and to firmly control that temporary confinement is respected.

SOME REGIONS ADOPT THEIR OWN RESTRICTIVE MEASURES

At the moment, some regions, such as Veneto, are taking their own initiatives and its president, Luca Zaia, announced this Saturday that only pharmacies, parapharmacies and kiosks will open tomorrow, while supermarkets will remain closed.

“It is a sacrifice that I ask, but we must fight this fight as a team,” he said.

The question of whether or not supermarkets should remain open on public holidays and whether the Executive should limit opening hours generates division in the country.

Former Prime Minister and leader of the ruler Italy Viva, Matteo Renzi, has already said that this measure would be a mistake because it would create long queues and increase the risk of contagions, the same opinion as the Lombardy Health Minister, Giulio Gallera, who argues that it would be very difficult for people to respect the recommended meter distance.

But in Lombardy they also want more shares and their president, Attilio Fontana, has asked the Executive to limit by decree physical and commercial activities, as well as productive activities that do not refer to essential supply chains.

The mayor of Milan, the capital of Lombardy, Giuseppe Sala, has proposed closing the tobacconists to contain as much as possible the exits of people to the street.

On the island of Sicily, supermarkets have also been ordered to close on Sunday and, in Campania, the activities of public offices in more than 500 municipalities, while in Rome police roadblocks for all vehicles have been tightened.

SANITARIES WARN THAT HOSPITALS MAY COLLAPSE

Italy It is a month since the country confirmed sixteen positive cases in the north on February 21 and identified the so-called “patient one”, since “patient zero” has not been found yet.

This “patient one” was Mattia, athlete, 38, with no connection to China and the municipality of Codogno, about 60 kilometers from Milan. Now, a month later, he is cured and will be discharged.

Like him, another 5,000 patients have overcome the disease, but many others remain hospitalized, in the plant or in intensive care units, and many of these centers are at risk of collapse due to the increasing number of infected people daily.

The president of the Piedmont region, Alberto Cirio, has regretted that the intensive care units in the region are overcrowded, health personnel are very tired and medical equipment is lacking.

In Italy there is a delegation of Chinese experts, who fought the spread of the coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, focus of the outbreak, and now helping Italian researchers contain the COVID-19.

The Vice President of the Red Cross of China Yang Huichuan, head of this team, warned the country this week that there are still too many people on the street and that even more restrictive measures must be imposed.

A team of doctors from the Italian municipality of Brescia led by the head of cardiorespiration Sergio Cattaneo has asked the Executive to “close everything” and prevent “people from continuing to circulate”.