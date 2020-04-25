In an almost private tribute due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, celebrated on Saturday (25) the 75th anniversary of Liberation Day, when the country was liberated from Nazifascist regime.

The holiday, which is one of the most important in the country, is usually celebrated with many events, concerts and exhibitions. However, because of the emergence of Covid-19, this year’s celebration was different.

Alone and with a mask, Mattarella visited the Altar of the Fatherland, in Rome, and paid an almost solitary homage. The Italian head of state was accompanied only by a few officers, who were also waiting for him using face protection.

After a wreath was placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which gathers the remains of military personnel who died in combat and had not been identified, a carabiner trumpeter played the song “Il Silenzo” (“The Silence”). Then Mattarella went down the stairs again and got in his car.

In its 75 years, it is the first time that Liberation Day is celebrated without marches, demonstrations or public speeches. In this edition, Mattarella was expected in the Tuscan region, in one of the locations of the Nazifascist massacres.

In a message, Mattarella asked the Italian population to be united and thanked the health professionals, who are at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19.

“The pandemic forces us to celebrate this day in our homes. Remembering the resistance, the struggle for liberation, those decisive pages in our history, the courageous people who participated in it, means reaffirming the values ​​of freedom, justice and social cohesion. positive energies that they managed to unleash at that time led to the rebirth “, declared Mattarella

“The feelings of participation in the mourning for our national community go to the families of each of the victims, as well as expressing gratitude to all those who are on the front lines in fighting the virus and those who allow production chains and services to work. “continued the Italian president.

On social media, the country’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, quoted verses from the famous passage by Italian composer Francesco De Gregori to celebrate the date.

“Long live Italy. Liberated Italy. Italy with dry eyes in the dark night. Long live Italy, Italy that is not afraid. Italy with its eyes open in the sad night. Long live Italy. Italy that resists,” wrote Conte.

Still this Saturday (25), the Italians will have to go out on their balconies to sing the song “Bella Ciao”, a symbol of the Italian resistance against Nazifascism.

