The Italian government reported that a ‘new record’ of recoveries has been reached. Two thousand 99 patients have been discharged, bringing the total to 26 thousand 491.

Italy is just short of overcoming 140 thousand cases of coronavirus. On Wednesday it added another 542 deaths, confirming the downward trend. At the same time, it registered a record number of 2,009 patients cured in the last 24 hours, according to the head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli.

According to Borrelli, During Wednesday another thousand 195 more cases were added, a figure higher than the 880 new infections on Tuesday, to add a total of 139 thousand 422 confirmed cases. In the deaths section, another 542 deaths were registered, bringing the total number to 17,669.

In regards people hospitalized and in the intensive care unit (ICU) continue to decline. According to Borrelli, there are currently 3,693 patients in intensive care, 99 fewer than the day before, and 28,485 hospitalized, 223 fewer. Regarding those who remain at home with mild or asymptomatic symptoms, they represent 66 percent, 63,084.

The head of Civil Protection highlighted that a “new record” has been reached in terms of the number of people who have passed the Covid-19. Thus, 2,099 patients have been discharged, bringing the total to 26,491.

No net decrease yet

In the daily press conference of the Italian government, the deputy director of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Italian Ranieri Guerra, participated on Wednesday in favor of not lift measures for now in Italy.

This issue has been a center of debate in recent days, since the government must rule on it before April 13.

“Opening or thinking about opening in this phase is quite difficult, we are not in a net decrease but in a slowdown in speed,” he warned, stressing that there is still a considerable number of asymptomatic people who “continue to guarantee the circulation of the virus“

In this sense, Guerra has suggested that one could think of relaxing the measures “by type of job”, for geographical or age reasons, but in any case “with an eye on a marked decrease in the curve that has not yet been determined. produced”.

“I don’t think the Italian government wants to proceed reopening without thinking about this risk“Opinion Guerra, who has stressed that Italy is” two or three weeks ahead “of other countries that are being affected by the pandemic and has trusted that their governments know” to learn the mistakes that others have made ” .

(Europa Press)