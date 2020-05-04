In a Europe that has gradually begun to lose its grip, Italy, which has been cloistered for two months and is still convalescing from the COVID-19 pandemic, is looking forward to Monday (04.05.2020) to see the partial suspension of the restrictions.

Italians eagerly await the reopening of parks, the possibility of visiting the family or of meetings of a maximum of 10 people, limited travel within the commune of residence or the take-away sale in bars and restaurants.

“I want to take my elderly mother to the sea, can I?” Pietro Garlanti, 53, wearing a mask and plastic gloves, wondered when he bought the newspaper in a kiosk in Rome. “I hope the newspapers tell us what we can and cannot do.”

On Sunday morning, as in the past two months, the great historical avenues of central Rome were almost deserted. Only a few athletes broke the thunderous silence by jogging around the building or lovers of morning aerobics on the terraces.

Strict confinement

Subjected to strict confinement since March 9, the Italians, who have been hit hard by the epidemic with nearly 29,000 dead, particularly in northern Lombardy, are preparing for a gradual lifting of the measures starting Monday.

Don’t let your guard down. Phase II begins. We must be aware that this will be the beginning of an even greater challenge, “warned the head of the cell in charge of responding to the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri, but not before remembering that the” relative freedom “that the Italians are going to achieve can frustrate in case of increased contagion.

Germany

The lifting of restrictions is already underway in Germany, where schools are gradually reopening in some regions on Monday. Another sign of normalization, the German interior minister was in favor of Sunday to resume the football league, the Bundesliga, in an interview with the newspaper “Bild”.

In Austria, the shopping streets of Vienna recovered the buzz on Saturday with the reopening of stores, while in the Scandinavian countries, where “barrier measures” and social distance still apply, but people can go outside.

France

France, also very affected by the pandemic with 24,760 deaths, plans to start the unconfinement on May 11, but in a very prudent way and at different rates, according to the regions. The Government decided on Saturday to extend the state of sanitary emergency in force from March 24 for two months, until July 24, considering that the deletion would be “premature”.

Spain

The 47 million Spaniards, locked up since mid-March, began to discover the happiness of returning to the streets on Saturday. In Madrid, Barcelona and in many other cities, many people went out to run, take the air, sometimes in a group. The country’s lack of confinement will take place in several phases until the end of June, while the number of daily deaths fell to 164, the lowest number since March 18.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the peak of the pandemic has been reached, according to Prime Minister Boris Jonhson, who has promised a deconfinition plan next week. With 28,131 deaths as of Saturday, the country is the second most affected in Europe, behind Italy.

FEW (., EFE)