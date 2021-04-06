Italy, available to study ways for there to be a public at the Eurocup

04/06/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

EFE

The Italian Government notified the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Tuesday of its availability to study solutions so that there is public in the matches of Euro 2021 that will be played in Rome.

“I thank the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, because he has informed us that he handed over to the Scientific Technical Committee the charge of finding the best solutions so that there is an audience at the Olympic Stadium in Rome in June on the occasion of the European Championship “, said the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, in the official statement published by the federation.

“At such a difficult time, the willingness for Italy to participate in this event has been clearly confirmed, giving the FIGC confidence,” he added.

The Olympic stadium in Rome will host the three matches of the Italian team in the group stage next June and a quarterfinal duel.

The Italian soccer Serie A was played this year without spectators since last October, as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of contagion by coronavirus.

Only between the beginning and the end of October, a small number of fans were allowed in, with a maximum of 1,000 people, but the worsening of the pandemic convinced the competent authorities to close the sports facilities.