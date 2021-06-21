Italy-Austria, first round of 16 match confirmed

06/21/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

.

Italy-Austria is the first round of 16 match of Euro 2020 confirmed, after the ‘azzurra’ finished first in group A and the central European team second in C after beating Ukraine (1-0) this afternoon.

The match will be played on Saturday 26th from 9:00 p.m. at Wembley Stadium in London, just after the match they will play at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Wales, second in group A, and second in group B.

The Netherlands, which beat North Macedonia 3-0, finished at the top of Group C and will play in Budapest on Sunday at 18.00 against one of the four best third-parties. Ukraine will have to wait to find out if it continues in competition.

Round of 16 program

. Saturday 26-Jun

18.00 WALES – 2B (38) (Amsterdam)

21.00 ITALY – AUSTRIA (37) (London)

. Sunday 27-Jun

18.00 NETHERLANDS – 3D / E / F (40) (Budapest)

21.00 1B – 3A / D / E / F (39) (Seville)

. Monday 28-Jun

18.00 2D – 2E (42) (Copenhagen)

21.00 1F – 3A / B / C (41) (Bucharest)

. Tuesday 29-Jun

18.00 1D – 2F (44) (London)

21.00 1E – 3A / B / C / D (43) (Glasgow)