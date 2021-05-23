Italy: At least 14 dead in cable car cabin collapse

At least 14 people died and a five-year-old boy was injured when a cable car collapsed in the vicinity of the Italian town of Stresa, in the north of the country and near the border with Swiss, as confirmed by service sources Emergencies to the Italian media. Among the deceased is a nine-year-old boy.

The cable car covered the route from Lake Maggiore to the Mottarone mountain when, for reasons still under investigation, the cable that supported it broke 300 meters from the arrival station, in the highest part of the route, where it reaches 1,400 meters above sea level.

Rescue and recovery operations have been enormously complicated because the cabin fell in the middle of the forest within a particularly inaccessible area, to the point that a firefighter vehicle that was heading to the area ended up overturning due to the steepness of the terrain, with no victims to regret.

Among the victims there is a minor

Although it was initially believed that there were only 11 people on board the cable car, authorities have later raised the number of passengers to 15, roughly half of the maximum of 35 occupants allowed by the cabin.

The two children were transferred to a Turin health center, where the nine-year-old finally died. “He died a few hours from a cardiac arrest from which we could no longer recover,” he explained. the general director of the City of Health of Turin, Giovanni La Valle, quoted by the AdnKronos news agency.

The smallest has broken legs but he is conscious. “Now we will continue working on the second child to do everything possible to save him,” said La Valle. The authorities have appealed parto identify relatives of the children, since at the moment no adult reference person has appeared.

The cabin rolled several meters

The cabin “fell at first from 15 or 20 meters high, but rolled dozens of meters until it finally collided with two nearby tree trunks,” explained a Carabineros spokesman, Giorgio Santacroce.

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for multiple homicide and negligent injuries. “We must also verify possible culpable crimes of attack on transport security,” explained the Verbania prosecutor, Olimpia bossi.

The cable car, inaugurated in 1970, runs one of the longest cable routes in Europe and resumed operations on April 24, after the relaxation of restrictions by the coronavirus pandemic.

An inquiry commission

As reported ‘Il Corriere della Sera’, had undergone a renovation in 2016, funded by the Piedmont region and the Stresa City Council, during which the cables were subjected to an analysis magnetoscopic to confirm its reliability.

Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini has announced the establishment of a commission of inquiry and will travel to Stresa tomorrow morning to decide the course of action to follow. For his part, the country’s prime minister, Mario Draghi, has already expressed “his condolences to the families of the victims, with special attention to seriously injured children and their families.”

