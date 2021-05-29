Italy – April 2021: Ford Ecosport returns to the top 50

From 4,295 units in 2020 to 145,033 new cars registered one year later. This is how the turn in sales after last year is noted, which maintain the growth trend and already show signs of normality with the Panda leading very calmly.

2021 takes shape with a total of 592,181 units registered, this translates into an improvement of 68.4% compared to the same period last year. This year is also assuming a great change in the distribution of registrations since the arrival of New electric cars like the Fiat 500e are reducing the share of traditional gasoline and diesel registrations.

The example of the 500e helps me to show how of the 5,750 units registered in April of the small Italian urban, a total of 1,062 were for the electric model and 4,489 were for the microhybrid version. Something similar also happens with the Panda, since more than half of the registered units are for the electrified version.

The electrification is noted with models like the 500e achieving great results despite the higher starting price.

In the April ranking we have found the departure of several models that made a brief cameo in March as the Range Rover Evoque. Also models like the Tesla Model 3, Nissan Qashqai or the Opel Grandland Xthey temporarily say goodbye to the top 50 and give way to new protagonists.

Among the models that rise again we find the BMW 1 Series, Suzuki Vitara or Toyota RAV4 in addition to the Ford Ecosport that despite the presence of the most up-to-date Ford Puma remains up-to-date in sales. And speaking of keeping up with sales, the little Suzuki Ignis not only remains in the top 50, it also climbs further and improves its results with 1,608 units registered.

Regarding the sales of the manufacturers, after the leadership of Fiat it is from the second position where Volkswagen is currently where the game begins. Peugeot and Ford fight for a third position where the French manufacturer right now has an advantage of more than 2,000 units. Dacia and Renault don’t have a great April where both brands have fallen more than two positions compared to the month of March.

Small and efficient, the keys to the success of the Suzuki Ignis on the Italian market.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars are:

APR 2021 RANKING APR 2021 SALES MODELS 2021 SALES (JAN-APR) 2021 RANKING (JAN-APR) 1Fiat Panda 10,253 47,032 12Fiat 500 5,750 17,536 33Lancia Ypsilon 5,156 18,175 24Jeep Renegade 4,111 16,430 55Fiat 500XToyota 1664 3,271 YarisFiat 500XToyota 1664 3,271 Yaris 13,883 Ci056,1644 15,134 Yaris 79Volkswagen T-Roc 3,035 11,649 1110Opel Corsa 2,996 13,207 911Peugeot 208 2,679 12,359 1012Peugeot 2008 2,600 11,179 1213Dacia Sandero 2,580 9,460 1614Volkswagen T-Cross 2,501 9,027 1815Renault Captur 2,350 9,916 1516Jeep Compass19,220 8,374 2017Peiguan Polo 2.679 2,220 8,382 2017Peiguan Polo 2368 2382 Dacia 2382 238 2382Peiguan Polo 2368 Dacia T-Roc 2.220 8,374001 1,892 8,375 1921 Ford Fiesta 1,842 8,140 2122 Fiat Tipo 1,840 6,914 2423 Volkswagen Golf 1,794 5,905 3,024 Citroën C3 Aircross 1,766 7,754 2225Renault Clio 1,728 10,315 1326Ford Kuga 1,644 6,595 2527Opel Crossland X 1,611 6,570 2628Suzuki Ignis 3,905 3,024Aygo 3,871 4,571 AygoM 3,728 10,315Audi 3,853 5,871 2628 1,327 5,537 3433Hyundai Tucson 1,307 5,679 3334Fiat 500L 1,297 6,257 2835Suzuki Swift 1,219 6,284 2736Volvo XC40 1,197 4,310 4137Volkswagen UP! 1,149 3,538 4738Hyundai I10 1,107 4,559 3939Kia Picanto 1,084 4,767 3640BMW 1 Series 1,069 4,809 3541Mercedes A-Class 1,064 4,181 4242Mercedes GLA 1,061 3,837 4443Suzuki Vitara 1,038 – 4844Seat Arona 1,017 3,825 4545Toyota RAV4 378I-4946Toy Focus1 Country1 4,622 CordM 37I-4946Toy 946Toyota RAV4 1,014 – 4946 Focus1 Country1 4,628 CordIN 9015 – 4946Toy 4,16 Toyota RAV4 3715 – 4946 4349 Ford Ecosport 882 4.486 4050 Kia Sportage 859 -50

Sales by brand

The best-selling brands are:

RANKING APR 2021 BRAND SALES APR 2021 SALES 2021 (JAN-APR) RANKING 2021 (JAN-APR) 1Fiat 23,237 92,673 12Volkswagen 13,702 49,556 23Peugeot 9,022 40,363 34Ford 8,986 38,339 45Toyota 8,078 33,435 56Citroen-APR) 18159 1412BMW 4973 21109 1113Mercedes 4886 19309 1314Dacia 4,581 19,587 1215Suzuki 4253 16453 1516Kia 3754 14846 1717Hyundai 3325 15059 1618Skoda 2634 11208 1819Seat 2349 8660 2020Nissan 2156 10769 1921Volvo 2.007 7.236 2122MINI 1,868 7,063 2223Land Rover 1683 5146 2324Mazda 1157 4763 2425Alfa Romeo 970 4013 2526Smart 650 2547 2627Honda 620 2,277 2828Dr Engine 611 2,173 2929Jaguar 569 1,716 3230Porsche 457 2,283 2731Mitsubishi 412 1,485 3532DS 411 1,489 3433Lexus 374 1,816 3034Cupra 367 1608 3335Subaru 203 823 3636Mahindra 105 316 3837Maserati 100 575 3738Great Walls 76 42O 5341Maserati 43ghini 4341 2741 2741Great Walls 41ghini 42LGMini 100 575 3738Great Wall 76 41 43 Tesla 22 1,725 ​​3144 Aston Martin 4 20 4445 Infiniti – – 45