The Intesa Sanpaolo banking institution will manage the loan to Fiat Chrysler

According to the automaker, the Italian government was promised to reach certain employment and investment goals in the country

According to the European Ministry of Economy, the operation will indirectly benefit 10,000 businesses in the sector

For companies that were on the brink of ruin because of the health crisis, there were not many options for salvation. The cheapest, but painful, was to significantly reduce the scale of the company, in order to cut all necessary costs. An alternative was to ask their investors for money, although not everyone would be willing to pay. And perhaps the surest was to ask for ransoms from their respective governments. For Fiat Chrysler, the latter came true.

According to ., the European-American automaker just got a loan of 6.3 billion euros. This figure is equivalent to about seven thousand 100 million dollars (mdd). This credit is expected to be exercised over the next three years. At the same time, Fiat-Chrysler promised to invest 100 percent of these resources in Italian territory. According to the authorities, the objective is to keep the national vehicle industry intact.

The Fiat-Chrysler deal prospered despite huge criticism from inside the country. Several agents in Italy were opposed to the rescue of the automaker, because the money could end up benefiting the company’s business units outside the country. This, not only because part of its operations are based in the United States (USA). Also because the headquarters are in the Netherlands and want a merger with the French Peugeot.

Are the problems for Fiat Chrysler over?

Along with the Italian-American brand, several companies have found it necessary to request a bailout from their respective governments. Fiat Chrysler’s rival Renault secured a loan, not exclusive, from the French authorities. Nissan also raised some $ 6,600 million from Japan, but at a very high cost in the future. On the other hand, Germany decided to give Adidas a $ 3bn line, just to make sure it doesn’t collapse anytime soon.

Unfortunately for Fiat Chrysler, the problems are just beginning. Sure, government bailouts seem to be the best news for brands, because they involve neither investor spending nor having to abandon units or markets. But the truth is that, in the vast majority of cases, they come with a series of future operating requirements. And, at best, increased government oversight of all movements for several years.

The same Fiat Chrysler COO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa confirmed that the brand made a series of commitments with the Italian government that it will have to fulfill. And the huge loan, to be repaid in three years, will put a strain on your finances. Of course, this destiny is much better than risking disappearance. But to say that the automaker is « safe » is an exaggeration. In fact, hell is just beginning for your road to recovery.

Other solutions to the economic crisis

The truth is that not all brands are receiving government support such as Fiat Chrysler. In Mexico, for example, all companies (with the exception of some small businesses) are on their own. Other brands, in the style of HSBC, have had to resume a massive layoff plan, as the outlook has not improved much with the reopening. Others, like McLaren, are significantly reducing their investment in some side projects.

Although not all will be able to serve in any case, not all brands must choose the exit that Fiat Chrysler took. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), brands can also work to get out of the crisis by strengthening their commercial ties with other agents and countries. According to Customs News, it is crucial to change supply chains, to make them more efficient. And The Conversation that the exit is in the undertaking.

