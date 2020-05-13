People trained to make purchases in Italy in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. EFE photo

Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy, commented that this is an ambitious package that will aim to relaunch and support the economy

The government of Italy approved this Wednesday a new stimulus package worth 55 billion euros, the largest in its history, which includes non-refundable grants for small and medium businesses (SMEs), benefits to self-employed and tourism incentives to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, appeared at a telematic press conference and explained that it is a ambitious package, aimed at “relaunching and supporting economic and social recovery of the country ”in a situation of extreme difficulty derived from the COVID-19 crisis.

Italy, the third largest economy in the eurozone, this year will suffer a contraction of its economy of 8 percent according to the calculations of the national government as a result of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the containment measures applied to contain it, which have interrupted for weeks the productive activities and has put companies and families in trouble.

To cushion these effects, the Italian government has approved a decree with aid of up to 55 billion, which joins the package of up to 25 billion launched in March and which is aimed above all at supporting companies, families, the self-employed and the sector tourism.

These 55 billion will try to ease the economic fabric, but will shoot the Italian deficit up to 10.4 percent in 2020, according to the Executive forecasts.

25.6 billion in employment aid:

Of which 10 billion will go to expand temporary unemployment: They will finance an extension of the so-called system “integration box”-Mechanism that in Italy involves the granting of temporary public subsidies while a company in crisis reactivates its situation with a industrial plan– which may be up to nine weeks applicable between February 23 and August 31, 2020, and four more weeks from September 1 to October 31.4 billion in benefits for freelancers: They may immediately receive a benefit of up to 600 euros, which the government wants to expand to 1,000 euros in the following weeks.

Between 15 thousand and 16 thousand million in support to companies:

6 billion will be reserved for non-refundable grants for SMEs with a turnover of up to 5 million euros and that have suffered a drop in their turnover of 33 percent in April compared to the same month of 2019. 4 billion euros in tax breaks for all companies with a turnover of up to 250 million euros.

SMEs will benefit from a cut in the payment of their invoices for three months and from the suppression in June of regional tax on productive activities (IRAP), directly linked to turnover.

Aid for rent payments: SMEs will be able to recover up to 60% of the rent payment for their premises in the last three months.

4 billion for tourism:

2 billion in aid to companies to adapt their structures to the emergency situation.Bonds 500 euros for families with incomes below 40 thousand euros per year to spend until the end of the year in hotels and hostels in Italy.Restaurants and bars They will be able to occupy the public land to carry out their activity without having to pay the tax normally required. Hotels and spas will not have to pay in June the municipal single tax (IMU), of properties that are owned or have a real right.

Families:

Parental leave 30 days for employees in the private sector with dependent children under 12 years old, who may receive up to 50 percent of their salary or have subsidies of 600 euros for the nanny contract or the payment of centers for childcare.Emergency rent: financial contribution of between 400 and 800 euros for families with incomes of less than 15 thousand euros per year and who are in a difficult situation as a consequence of the coronavirus emergency.

Other measures:

3,250 million for healthOne thousand 400 million for education and research: 4 thousand new researchers will be hired. 210 million euros to culture: An emergency fund will be established that will support companies in the sector such as bookstores, museums, shows. One thousand 150 million euros for farming. The Italian government has also approved the regularization of migrants who dedicate themselves to Agricultural labors and domestic caregivers, who will be eligible for a temporary residence permit to make up for the lack of workforce due to the coronavirus pandemic.

