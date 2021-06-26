Italy and Roberto Mancini break another all-time record

ROME.

Roberto Mancini broke the unbeaten record this Saturday of a Italy coach with 31 games without defeat, thanks to the victory against Austria (2-1 after prolongation), in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

The record precedent dates back more than 80 years, with the 30 games without defeat for Vittorio Pozzo, between 1935 and 1939, a coach who offered Italy their first two world titles (1934 and 1938).

The Mancini’s last team defeat dates back to September 10, 2018 against Portugal (0-1), in the Nations League.

A Portuguese team to which the ‘Nazionale’ can be found in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup if Cristiano Ronaldo and company eliminate Belgium on Sunday.

Since that setback, Italy has chained 26 victories and 5 draws, including this match against Austria.

The Absolute world record of unbeaten in national teams is 35 matches, held by Spain (2006-09) and Brazil (1993-96), although with a setback on penalties in the final of the Copa América in 1995).

Hungary achieved in its history a series of 32 games without defeat, between 1950 and 1954. Argentina reached the figure of 31 (1991-93) and France that of 30 (1994-96).

Appointed in May 2018, in charge of rebuilding the Italian team after the failed World Cup qualification, which had not happened for 60 years, Mancini has only two defeats in 36 games as a team manager. Besides Portugal, lost to France (1-3) in June 2018, in their second meeting on the Italian bench.

