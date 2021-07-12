Italy already has 34 games without losing

07/12/2021 at 12:23 AM CEST

The Italian team’s streak is still alive. 34 games and counting. They seem unbeatable and this golden age that started on October 10, 2018 had its culmination point last night at Wembley. Bonucci saved the defeat in the 90 minutes, they waited in extra time and won in the penalty shoot-out.

Roberto Mancini’s project started at half gas. A victory in five games and a terrible start in the 2018 UEFA Nations League where they beat neither Poland nor Portugal. In fact, the Portuguese have the honor of being the last team to beat the Italians in almost three years. But the friendly against Ukraine changed everything. Not precisely because of the result, a 1-1. There began the career of the ‘azzurra’ until the 34 games in a row without knowing the defeat.

To highlight, the qualifying phase that they did precisely to reach the final phase of the Eurocup. Full of victories. Ten out of ten. Along the way, they are qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. Three out of three. During the present Euro, Italy has broken the records of France (30) or Hungary (32). Now he is going for Spain and for Brazil.

La Roja added 35 matches in a row without losing between 2006 and 2009 and the same did Brazil between 1993 and 1996, although they added a loss in the penalty shoot-out in the final of the Copa América in 1995. Something that could have happened to Italy yesterday. But not. The streak is still alive.