Italy, already classified to the eighth, favorite against Wales according to the Euro odds

06/18/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

With the intention of finishing as neatly as possible their passage through the group stage of the Eurocup, Italy will receive Welsh in a confrontation of which, a priori, they rise as the main favorites to add the three points.

In particular, while those commanded by Gareth Bale hold a victory that is paid at 9, an azzurri conquest is priced at 1.47, leaving the tie at 4.2 euros per euro invested.

However, if we continue with the records obtained so far, it is difficult not to predict an Italian imposition, since have defeated both Switzerland and Turkey by three goals each. Similarly, Robert Page’s team drew in his debut and won in his second game, Nevertheless, just adding one more point would guarantee their access to the round of 16 of the tournament, being that losing could give a vestige of hope to the Swiss classification.

The result, in any case, will not come true until this Sunday June 20, day in which Italy Y Welsh will close their participation in this first stage of the hitherto exciting Euro 2020.