The Italian government authorized the reopening of restaurants starting Monday months after closing due to the pandemic. Italy will also allow travel within the same region. Italy had become the main focus of the coronavirus pandemic outside Asia.

Despite what would be good news, not everyone agrees with the actions that will resume in Italy on Monday.

Dozens of restaurant owners protested outside the main Milan train station on Saturday against rules for its reopening starting Monday, the AP reported.

They argue that the guidelines remain unclear and that the entire sector — including food suppliers and producers — is suffering.

The protesters showed a poster with the slogan “We will not open today to close tomorrow”, and called for the abolition of taxes and more specific aid.

The government announced early Monday morning the guidelines restaurants must follow to reopen their doors, including maintaining a distance of at least one meter (three feet) between customers and keeping reservations and records for at least two weeks.

The recommendations also include using disposable or electronic menus that can be read on personal electronic devices, as well as taking the temperature of diners, although this will not be mandatory, AP explained.

The executive also announced that it will ease the travel restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic and allow the population to move freely in the region in which they live as of Monday. Mobility between regions, as well as international travel to and from the country will begin on June 3.

Italy imposed a quarantine on the entire nation in early March after becoming the first major focus of the coronavirus pandemic outside of Asia. More than 31,000 people have died from the virus, leaving the country behind the United States and Britain in death toll. But Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government has gradually reopened the country as the rates of contagion and death fell.

Social distancing rules were imposed in the sectors of the economy that have been reactivated, including factories and some companies. Schools are still closed and mass gatherings are not allowed, although mass may be attended, with restrictions, starting next week.

Mafiosi released from prison return to prison

Convicted Italian gangsters who had been temporarily transferred from prisons to house arrest for the coronavirus pandemic are being returned to jail, the justice minister said Thursday, after the release was severely criticized.

Minister Alfonso Bonafede was flogged after more than 370 gangsters and drug traffickers were temporarily released from prison to minimize the spread of coronavirus in prisons.

On Thursday, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that one of the inmates returned to prison was head of the Cosa Nostra, Antonio Sacco. He was one of a handful of mafia bosses who obtained temporary release despite being held in solitary cells under strict rules that also include very few occasions to interact with other inmates.