Italy recorded 72 deaths from coronavirus COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and now totals 33,846 since the emergency began in the country on February 21, Civil Protection indicated in its latest official report.

This weekend is the first in the country in which citizens have freedom of movement to travel between regions and also the first in which Italy can receive tourists, after the past June 3 opened the borders with the countries of the European Union (EU) to allow citizens to visit the territory without having to save quarantine.

Italy made this decision because the contagion curve remains under control and intends to revitalize a sector that represents 13 percent of Gross domestic product (GDP) and that it has been severely damaged by the massive cancellations in recent months.

At the moment, the Civil Protection figures show that the numbers are kept under control, but that the pandemic still present in the country.

The last official balance records 270 new cases of contagion compared to Friday, which brings the number to 234 thousand 801, counting the dead, the sick and the cured; and of these new cases, 140 have occurred in Lombardy, the region most affected by the pandemic.

There are 1,297 new cures, bringing the total figure to 165,778 since the start of the emergency, and also continue to reduce hospitalized and patients in intensive care.

This Saturday there has been 300 sick less in intensive care.

Given these figures, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio, who is visiting Slovenia, stated that Italy is a safe country to receive tourists and that it trusts that all European countries will open their borders without distinction as of June 15.

It has, after the past few days Austria has opened borders with neighboring countries but not with Italy, taking refuge in prevention policies before COVID-19.

The Higher Institute of Health of Italy (ISS) assured this Saturday that “there are no critical situations” of coronaviruses in the country, but that there is still a significant presence in some parts of the national territory.

For this reason, it encouraged all citizens to continue complying with the security measures and not to let your guard down.

