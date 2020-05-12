Italy added 172 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, so the total number of fatalities reached 30,911

Italy recorded 172 deaths from coronavirus COVID-19 on the last day, up to a total of 30 thousand 911, and a slight rebound in infections, while experiencing a gradual de-escalation of the measures after more than two months of restrictions and lockdown.

The number of total infections since the beginning of the emergency -on February 21- it has been 221 thousand 216, with an increase compared to Monday of a thousand 402, according to data released this Tuesday by Civil Protection.

However, this data includes 419 infections that the northern region of Lombardy, the most lashed in the country, had not communicated to the authorities in the “preceding weeks”.

So the new infections in the last 24 hours are really 983, a slight rebound vs. 714 on Monday.

The number of sick people experienced a significant fall of 1,222 and at the moment in Italy there are 81,266 infected, of which the vast majority, 67,339, are isolated in their homes and 12,865 hospitalized with symptoms.

Patients admitted to the low continue intensive care, they are currently 952, with a decrease of 47 compared to the previous day, which continues to give oxygen to Italian hospitals, so many times on the verge of collapse.

The number of healed people, which already number 109,039, grew 2.3 percent more than on Monday.

Italy is in the process of de-escalation, after more than two months of confinement due to pandemic: On May 4, some 4.5 million people returned to work, when they resumed in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Numerous have also been opened pubs and restaurants they serve takeaways while staples like food and pharmacy never closed.

The population, in addition to making purchases, for work and for emergencies, can leave their homes to practice sport, to walk or visit their relatives, always with mask and respecting the safety distances.

This Tuesday the Prime Minister’s Government Giuseppe Conte meets to try to pass a decree with aid to affected companies and families for the pandemic worth 55 billion euros, which is added to a first decree with 25 billion.

The text to be approved in the next few hours includes a temporary regularization of 600 thousand migrants day laborers to make up for the lack of community labor in the Italian fields, due to the closing of borders because of the pandemic.

With information from EFE