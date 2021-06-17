Italy, 29 games without losing, ten wins in a row and zero goals against

06/17/2021 at 8:42 PM CEST

Selection of Italy, the first to stamp her ticket for the round of 16 of the Eurocup, sports record numbers, with 29 games without defeat and ten consecutive victories, all without conceding goals. The team of Roberto Mancini started like a missile the Eurocup and, after debuting with a 3-0 win over Turkey, he repeated the same result against Switzerland, crushed by a double of Manuel Locatelli and a goal from Ciro Immobile.

The last defeat of Italy dates back to September 10, 2018 in the Nations league, when Portugal, ultimately champion, won 1-0 with a goal from André Silva. Since then, Italy He added 24 victories and five draws, numbers that allowed him to qualify with full triumphs for the Eurocup and also seal the ticket for the final phase of the Nations league, in which he will play the semifinals in October against Spain in San Siro.

This brilliant streak is the second longest in Italian history, with men from Mancini who are just one game away from equaling the team’s record Vittorio pozzo, the two-time World Champion coach, undefeated during thirty games between 1935 and 1939. In these 29 games, the “azzurri” scored 80 goals and only received seven, playing attractive football without losing an excellent defensive balance.

The goal Gianluigi Donnarumma, the defender Leonardo Bonucci, the side Leonardo Spinazzola, the middle Manuel Locatelli or the extreme Domenico Berardi are some of the proper names of a team in which the unity of the dressing room and the desire to reach the end and triumph again in a great international tournament dominate. In addition, the performance has increased in recent months, with a streak of ten wins in a row, all without conceding a goal.

Next Sunday’s duel against Welsh, in which Italy first place is played and, a priori, the possibility of having a more accessible round of 16 crossing and avoiding Belgium, in the case in which he passed as the first of his group, it may represent a historical moment for Mancini. For now Italy It is concentrated in the technical center of Coverciano (Florence, center), to which it returned on Wednesday night after the triumph of the Olympic in Rome against Switzerland.

It is likely that Mancini, which confirmed ten of the eleven starters who won at the premiere, make several changes to the lineup that will be measured with Welsh. It will not be Giorgio Chiellini, who retired this Wednesday with some muscular discomfort, and should replace him Francesco Acerbi behind. It also points to eleven Andrea “Gallo” Belotti replacing Ciro Immobile and at least one between Federico Chiesa Y Federico Bernardeschi will be the holder in place of Lorenzo Insigne or Domenico Berardi.

The Italian national team lives dreamy moments and the local press celebrates this Thursday to Manuel Locatelli, the midfielder who led the win over Swiss and that he replaced the injured person in an excellent way Marco Verratti. His two goals made him the top “azzurro” gunner in this Eurocup tied with Immobile, who scored a target at Turkey and another to Swiss.