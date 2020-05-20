Massimiliano Barrotta is seeing an increase in customers looking for him to sell gold in his Rome store now that Italians are feeling the economic impact of the government-imposed isolation to stop one of the world’s worst Covid-19 epidemics.

The eight-week isolation has been eased gradually since May 4, but it has left the economy prostrate – companies are full of debt and tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs.

The European Commission believes that Italy’s economy will shrink by almost 10% this year.

“We have seen an almost 50% increase in our gold purchases from private customers this year, especially in the past two weeks,” Barrotta, manager of three “Compro Oro” stores, told ..

Gold trading stores – which number about 6,000 across the country, according to the sector’s regulatory agency, OAS – proliferated during the last major Italian recession in 2012, when people fighting for survival sold everything from rings engagement ring with gold teeth.

But they are not the only option for Italians in trouble. Pawnshops, where people sell goods or use them as collateral for loans, are much less present, but now they are also seeing businesses grow.

“I’m still paying for the house where I live with my wife. Life is expensive, the mortgage is expensive, what can we do?” Asked pensioner Nazareno Bucchi as he left Affide pawnshop on Piazza Monte di Pieta, central square of Rome famous for this type of establishment since the 17th century.

See too:

Berlin Church opens doors to Muslims

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

