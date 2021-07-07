Italians release quarantine; a thousand will travel to Wembley

Rome Italy.

Until thousand fans from Italy will be able to attend the Sunday in London final of the euro, pursuant to an agreement with the British authorities and on condition of respect for isolation upon return, announced the Italian Soccer Federation.

In Italy’s two previous games at Wembley, in the round of 16 and then in the semi-finals, the presence of fans from abroad was made almost impossible by the obligation of a quarantine in the United Kingdom as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

For the final, “the British authorities guaranteed a maximum of a thousand people from Italy the possibility of going to London, with a series of obligations to respect but without quarantine in the United Kingdom, according to the Italian Federation (FIGC).

These fans will arrive in London (from Rome and Milan) shortly before the game, and they will not stay there more than 12 hours.

They will use flights and transport chartered by FIGC itself. And in the stadium will be located in a specific sector to “guarantee the security bubble”, details the Federation.

Before leaving Italy, they must undergo a PCR test and on their return, to a five-day isolation at home, a rule imposed in Italy on all travelers arriving from the UK.

For those fans of the Nazionale in search of a second European title after 1968, it will cost 610 euros per person for the flight and 95 for the ticket for the match, the FIGC said. Volunteers have until Thursday morning to sign up.

