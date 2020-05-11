Italy has registered in the last 24 hours only 165 new deaths and 802 new cases of contagion by coronavirus, the lowest figures for two months, and is already thinking about what their summer will be like, in which Italians can go to the beaches now the mountain, although with certain precautions.

According to the latest Civil Protection data, Italy records 219,070 total cases of infections and 30,560 deaths since the emergency began on February 21.

In the last 24 hours there have been 2,155 new cures and the number of hospitalized and admitted to intensive care units continues to decrease.

Against this background, Italy begins to think about what its summer will be like.

“This summer we will not continue on the balconies and the beauty of Italy will not remain in quarantine. We will be able to go to the sea, to the mountains and enjoy our cities ”, Giuseppe Conte assured in an interview published by the newspaper“ Corriere della Sera ”.

And he has clarified that he hopes to know more data to observe how the contagion curve evolves before offering clear indications on how summer vacation in the country will be developed this year.

In addition, he has argued that “it would be good” for Italians to spend their holidays in Italy, even if they must “with rules and precautions”, in order to help the tourism sector, which represents 13% of the gross domestic product (GDP) and that is being severely affected by this coronavirus pandemic.

Tourist need

According to calculations by Coldiretti, the largest association of agricultural entrepreneurs in Italy, the country has registered 81 million fewer tourists since March than in the same period last year, which has resulted in a loss of 20,000 million euros for the sector of the hotel and restaurant business.

To remedy this impact, the Italian Government is considering granting 500 euros to families with incomes of up to 35,000 euros who spend the summer in Spain this year.

This is a measure that is included in the draft of the next aid package of up to 55,000 million euros that the Executive plans to approve soon to support companies, families and the self-employed, according to the Italian media.

“It is going to be a very difficult month, we face the toughest test since the post-war period. We will have a sharp drop in GDP and the economic consequences will be very painful, “said Conte, whose government expects the Italian economy to decrease by 8% in 2020.

Lack of confidence

Italy began its lack of confidence on May 4 with the resumption of activities such as manufacturing or construction, while on May 18 museums and shops will open, and on June 1 restaurants, bars, hairdressers and beauty centers.

After harsh criticism from the opposition, which considers this plan too strict, the prime minister has acknowledged that he is studying that certain activities and businesses may accelerate their times in regions where the transmission curve is more controlled.

“If at an epidemiological level the situation remains under control, we can agree on some progress with the regions,” said the Italian Prime Minister.

The presidents of various regions such as those of Abruzzo (center), Calabria (south), or Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria and Lombardia (north) have asked the Executive for an urgent meeting for tomorrow in order to receive clear indications on what restrictions will be lifted from May 18.

“I understand the need for the regions to have a framework that allows them to begin their differentiated reopens as soon as possible,” conceded the Minister of Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia.

At the moment, the president of the Liguria region, Giovanni Toti, has announced that the hairdressers and restaurants in his area can open on May 18 and also the beaches, which will have security guards who will continuously check that people respect the distance and the security protocols against the pandemic.

