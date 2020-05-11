Italian volunteer Silvia Romano, released last weekend after spending more than 17 months kidnapped in East Africa, confirmed to the prosecutor’s office that she had converted to Islam.

Silvia Romano landed in Rome wearing Islamic attire

Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

Romano, 24, testified at a Arma dos Carabineiros police station on Sunday afternoon (10), shortly after he landed in Rome on a flight from Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, where he was rescued.

“It occurred in the middle of captivity, when I asked to read the Koran and I was happy,” the young woman told investigators, adding that her conversion was “spontaneous”.

“They left a Koran at my disposal and, with the help of my jailers, I even learned a little Arabic. They explained their reasons and their culture to me. My conversion process was slow,” he said.

According to Romano, she went through at least four captivity during the 17 months of kidnapping, always inside apartments. “They [os carcereiros] they were armed and covered, but I was always treated well “, he declared.

According to some Italian newspapers, the young woman also said that she is now called Aisha, after one of the wives of the prophet Muhammad. Romano also landed in Italy wearing Islamic clothing that covered his entire body, except for his face.

The young woman was a volunteer with the NGO Africa Milele and had been kidnapped on November 20, 2018, when an armed command invaded the village of Chakama, on the coast of Kenya, where she lived. Nobody claimed the kidnapping, but the main suspicion always fell on Somali terrorists linked to the jihadist group Al Shabab.

Romano was rescued outside Mogadishu, in an operation conducted by the intelligence services of Italy, Somalia and Turkey, which has close links with the African country. Italian authorities, however, gave no further details on how the rescue was carried out.

