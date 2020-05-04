Tests, carried out on animals, will be carried out on humans in July

The Italian company ReiThera, based in the metropolitan region of Rome, announced on Monday (4) that a vaccine “Made in Italy” was able to produce antibodies against the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) in animals.

The tests are done in parallel to those carried out by the Romanian biotechnology company Takis. “A single administration of the vaccine induces a strong immunity response both with respect to antibodies against the coronavirus that are capable of preventing infection and with respect to the T cells that eliminate the virus that has already entered the body,” he said. ReiThera’s director of pre-clinical research, Stefania Capone. According to the Italian researcher, antibodies were measured in large numbers in the blood and lungs, the target organ of the virus, and were ready to fight the disease.

“This type of ‘dual’ immune response is a peculiar feature of our vaccine, which therefore provides more weapons to the immune system than other traditional vaccines and is particularly important in combating a sneaky infection like that of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV -2), for which the isolated antibodies may not be sufficient “, explained Capone.

As reported by the creator of vaccination technology, Stefano Colloca, technical director of ReiThera, the “vaccine also proved to be able to stimulate the immune response against Covid-19, even at very low doses”, which is a “fundamental quality in view of its production on a global scale “.

The factories of the Italian company in Castel Romano are already producing the vials of the first batch of vaccine for human testing, which should be carried out in the second semester, in July, with the collaboration of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome.

“It will be the first fully Italian vaccine to be tested on humans,” concluded Colloca.

