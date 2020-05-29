The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and interpreter of “I live for her”, “When I fall in love”, “Ave Maria”, “Perfidia”, among others, revealed on Tuesday that he had a coronavirus in early March but suffered only mild symptoms, as well That his wife Veronica Berti and two of his children Amos and Matteo, but none suffered relevant symptoms, as he recognized when he left the hospital in Pisa (north), where he went to donate plasma.

To find out his state of health, the singer, musician, writer and producer was tested on March 10 and they tested positive, but he was practically asymptomatic, with only a few tenths of a fever, he revealed to the media.

Bocelli went with his wife last Tuesday to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, both protected with masks, to donate plasma for the investigation of this disease. “It was terrible, my whole family was contaminated,” he told reporters. “We all had a fever, although luckily it was not high, with sneezing and coughing,” he added.

“I had to cancel many concerts … It was like living a nightmare because I felt that I was no longer in control of things. I hoped to wake up at any time, ”he said, as reported by La República.

“The fact that a virus from the same family of flu, cold, and sore throat viruses can bring the whole world to its knees is something that I still have a hard time assimilating.”

With positivism

“Honestly, when I discovered that I had it, I threw myself into the pool because it was fine,” said the singer, as published by eltiempo.com

In a statement, the hospital itself thanked the singer for the donation, which will be used for the ‘Tsunami’ study, a national experiment that will assess the effectiveness of the immune plasma of patients who have passed the coronavirus in treating the disease.

During his convalescence, the tenor has participated in numerous causes to help in the fight against the coronavirus, which in his country, Italy, has already infected more than 230,000 people, of whom 32,877 have died, according to the last official report, he adds. this medium.

On April 12, Easter day, Bocelli gave an emotional concert, Music for Hope, in the cathedral of Milan (north), before an empty and confined city, like the rest of the country, to give a message of hope that moved the world.

And he also added his voice to the One World Together at Home online macro-concert, convened by the World Health Organization and Lady Gaga.

“As if it were leprosy”

The singer also reflected on the emergency and the consequences of the quarantine that in Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak, lasted more than two months.

“There are many reflections to make, thank God I do not play political roles, therefore, I am not called to make decisions and I would not even like to be in the place of those who must make them,” said the singer. “I understand that there was a very complicated moment when there was an emergency in hospitals, but I look around me and now I see a situation that is absolutely normal, what is not normal is the behavior of those who still fear this virus today, such as leprosy and a country that is on its knees because activities cannot be resumed ”.